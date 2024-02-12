CNN —

Marlee Matlin is frustrated with CBS for not televising more of the American Sign Language interpreters during Sunday’s pre-game Super Bowl performances.

The Oscar-winning actress took to X to write, “I am absolutely SHOCKED at CBS for introducing the deaf performers at today’s Super Bowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance… as has been tradition for the last 30 years. WHY!?”

The pre-game performances included Post Malone, who sang “America the Beautiful,” Reba McEntire, who sang the national anthem, and Andra Day, who sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The ASL performers who accompanied them included Matlin’s “CODA” costar Daniel Durant, who performed the national anthem, and Anjel Piñero, who performed “America the Beautiful.” Shaheem Sanchez performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Sanchez also performed along to Usher’s halftime show. The broadcast showed her only briefly during “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Earlier Sunday, CBS Sports promoted a link to its website with a feature to livestream its ASL performers, but none were not featured prominently in the main broadcast. CNN has reached out to CBS for comment.

ASL performances at the Super Bowl have been highly celebrated in recent years, like Justina Miles signing the lyrics to Rihanna’s half time performance in 2023. Matlin herself performed the national anthem in ASL at the Super Bowl, alongside Garth Brooks, in 1993.