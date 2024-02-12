Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ comeback feels like he never left: ‘I’m excited to be back’

By Brian Lowry, CNN
2 minute read
Updated 12:32 AM EST, Tue February 13, 2024
Jon Stewart FILE
CNN  — 

Jon Stewart received an extended ovation from the studio audience Monday as he returned to “The Daily Show” after more than eight years away, before deadpanning, in what felt like a nod to early talk-show host Jack Paar’s famous return to “The Tonight Show” after an absence, “Where was I?”

Scheduled to host one day a week and produce the show, Stewart said, “I’m excited to be back,” joking that he had opted to return to the Comedy Central franchise because, “From what I understand, talk-show hosts are granted immunity.”

From there, it was as if Stewart had never left, as he segued into routines about the Super Bowl – which, pitting the Taylor Swift-backed Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, he called “kind of a no-win for conservatives” – and setting up the next nine months leading up to the election, or “Indecision 2024,” while trying out comedic subtitles like “American Demockcracy.”

Stewart devoted a significant portion of the show to questions regarding the ages of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who, at 81 and 77, respectively, would be the oldest pair ever to face off for the presidency.

Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in 2014.
Victoria Will/Invision/AP
Stewart plays soccer for the College of William & Mary, which is in Williamsburg, Virginia. He graduated in 1984.
William & Mary Athletics
Stewart is interviewed by late-night TV host Conan O'Brien in 1993. Stewart held various jobs after college but eventually gravitated to stand-up comedy. In 1993, he also got his own talk show, "The Jon Stewart Show," which aired on MTV.
Lesly Weiner/NBCU/Getty Images
Baseball star Mike Piazza puts Stewart in a headlock during MTV's annual Rock n' Jock softball game in 1994.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Stewart waves goodbye backstage after taping the last episode of "The Jon Stewart Show" in 1995.
Catherine McGann/Getty Images
Stewart signs an autograph in New York while attending the premiere of the film "The Basketball Diaries" in 1995.
Ron Galella/Getty Images
Stewart appears with Jennifer Beals in the 1997 romantic comedy "Wishful Thinking."
Miramax/Everett Collection
Stewart has a scene with Guillermo Diaz in the 1998 stoner comedy "Half Baked."
Universal Pictures
Stewart and his future wife, Tracey McShane, are photographed in New York in 1998. They were married in 2000, and they have two children.
Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Stewart and Adam Sandler appear in a scene from the 1999 comedy "Big Daddy."
Sony Pictures Releasing
In 1999, Stewart became host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central.
Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Stewart holds an award won by "The Daily Show" in 2003. It was recognized by the Television Critics Association for individual achievement in comedy.
M. Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images
Stewart appears on an episode of CNN's "Crossfire" with Paul Begala, left, and Tucker Carlson in 2004. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/12/entertainment/jon-stewart-crossfire/index.html" target="_blank">Stewart criticized the show and both men</a>, accusing them of "partisan hackery."
