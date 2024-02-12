Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 13, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we celebrate the 215th birthday of renowned scientist Charles Darwin by following a group of researchers who are retracing his steps as they use his inspiration to make a positive impact on the future. Then, we head to the African nation of Sierra Leone, where forests there are quickly vanishing, and one sanctuary is trying to save chimpanzees and their habitat. And before you go, we head to Paris, where the medals for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris will feature pieces of the Eiffel Tower. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

