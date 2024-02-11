CNN —

Severe thunderstorms capable of unleashing hail and tornadoes are set to thrash parts of the central Gulf Coast Sunday before spreading into the Southeast, with snow expected to sweep into the Northeast through the beginning of the week.

About 23 million people from eastern Texas to western Georgia are at risk of severe weather and thunderstorms Sunday, including Houston, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

On Monday, the threat will shift farther east into parts of Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and South Carolina.

“Heavy rainfall is expected, and areas of the Mid-South in particular may see locally several inches of rain from instances of training showers and thunderstorms going through early Sunday. This will drive a threat for flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said.

States in the Southeast are facing the possibility of flash flooding on Sunday, with a level 1 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall in place from Texas to North Carolina. Some areas could see rainfall rates Sunday up to 1 inch per hour, and rainfall totals by the end of Monday could surpass 2 inches.

In New Orleans, raucous Mardis Gras parades may be dampened by rain showers Sunday. The weather service urged partygoers to “be weather aware while you’re enjoying your Mardi Gras celebrations!”

The wet weather across the South is fueled in part by a winter storm that is plotting a path from the Rockies into the Ohio River Valley and the Northeast through Tuesday, when it could bring heavy snow and possible travel disruptions.

Northeast braces for possible Nor’easter

The storm will shift northeast Sunday night through Monday, bringing heavy bands of snow from central Oklahoma to Ohio, the weather service said. Bands of snow will widen Monday night across much of the Northeast and southern New England through Tuesday, possibly bringing more than 8 inches of snow to some areas.

“Confidence is increasing that the low will strengthen into a Nor’easter bringing heavy snow to portions of the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England Monday night into Tuesday,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

About 20 million people are under winter storm watches Sunday in the Northeast, stretching from central Pennsylvania to southern Maine.

Parts of the Northeast could receive 6-8 inches of snow, with some higher amounts closer to 10 inches in the mountains. New York City is forecast to receive 1-2 inches of snow, according to the prediction center.

Powerful winds and dense, wet snow could accumulate on trees and power lines, threatening power outages or roadways blocked by trees, the center said.

Disruptive wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible for cities along the East Coast on Tuesday, including New York and Boston.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday urged New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast and prepare for a storm system that could potentially cause hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

“As New Yorkers are preparing to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, we are tracking a developing storm that will impact a substantial area of New York into the early part of the week,” Hochul said a statement. “I have directed State agencies to mobilize in preparation for this storm and urge everyone to watch for weather and travel updates as it develops.”