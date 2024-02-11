Start your week smart: Rafah evacuation, S&P 500, Hungarian president, foreign aid package, King Charles

CNN —

When it comes to the Super Bowl, what do you like the most? The game itself? The halftime show? Or is it the commercials? Super Bowl ads are notoriously expensive — upward of $7 million per 30-second spot. And if you find that number shocking, the amount of money that some celebrities get paid to appear in those ads will blow your mind.

The weekend that was

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the country’s military to plan for the “evacuation of the population” from Rafah, ahead of an anticipated ground assault on the southern Gaza city. The United Nations is “extremely worried’ about Netanyahu’s plan. More than 1.3 million people are believed to be in Rafah. Follow live updates

• The S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time as bullish sentiment spreads across Wall Street and investors cheered fresh data showing progress on inflation. The landmark moment comes during a period of strong economic growth and anticipation of a pivot from the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates.

• Hungarian President Katalin Novak announced that she is resigning from office following mounting public criticism over her decision to pardon a man implicated in a child sexual abuse case. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Budapest, calling for Novak to step down.

• The Senate is working through the weekend on a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel, but it may still be days until a final vote as GOP Sen. Rand Paul continues to slow the process.

• King Charles III made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis, attending church alongside Queen Camilla. Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and will step back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

The week ahead

Monday

﻿A federal appeals court last week said that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency, flatly rejecting Trump’s arguments that he shouldn’t have to go on trial on federal election-subversion charges. The court gave Trump until February 12 to file an emergency stay request with the Supreme Court, which would stop the clock while his attorneys craft a more substantive appeal on the merits. If he is successful with that, the criminal trial will not resume until after the high court decides what to do with his request for a pause.

Tuesday

Voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District on the north shore of Long Island will go to the polls in a special election to select a replacement for disgraced former Rep. George Santos. Democrats, who are eager to flip the seat, selected Tom Suozzi — a former congressman from the area with decades of political experience. He is running against Mazi Melesa Pilip — a little-known Republican who is new to the national scene.

Following last year’s mass shooting at Michigan State University and the Oxford High School shooting that occurred in 2021, new gun safety laws will go into effect in Michigan on Tuesday — including a law that says all firearms in homes with minors must be securely stored with a gun lock or in a safe.

Wednesday

Happy Valentine’s Day! Tired of buying overpriced roses? Here are some other floral options that give you more bang for your buck.

It’s also Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Thursday

Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade have been subpoenaed to testify at a hearing involving motions to disqualify them from the Georgia election interference case over their alleged affair. Willis has faced immense public scrutiny since allegations first surfaced that she has benefited financially from a romantic relationship with Wade. But despite calls by some legal experts to recuse herself from the case to protect its integrity, she is not expected to do so, sources inside the DA’s office told CNN.

One Thing: The sound of ‘loud budgeting’

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich examines the affordability crisis facing many young Americans — and why some are turning to TikTok for advice. Listen here.

