CNN —

Jude Bellingham’s debut season at Real Madrid has exceeded all expectations so far, fueling his team’s La Liga title charge. And against Girona on Saturday, the 20-year-old scored another two goals to seal Real Madrid’s decisive 4-0 victory over its unlikely title challenger and go five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Bellingham’s evening ended prematurely when he was forced off by an injury in the 57th minute, but manager Carlo Ancelotti said he had suffered a sprained ankle and would hopefully be fit again by Tuesday.

“There are things about the way [Bellingham] plays that remind me of Zidane, it’s his extraordinary quality on the ball,” Ancelotti added, per the club’s website.

“Zidane may have been even better technically but Bellingham combines it with how he gets into the box. There are few players in the world who can match his movement for his first goal.”

Real Madrid was already 1-0 up when Bellingham scored his first of the evening. Vinícius Jr.’s sensational goal had given Los Blancos the lead after just five minutes, his powerful strike from well outside the box rocketing into the net.

Jude Bellingham scored Real Madrid's second goal against Girona. Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images

Bellingham’s goal was just as magical, Vinícius turning provider with an inch perfect pass down the wing, finding the midfielder in space who glided past the goalkeeper and two defenders to jab the ball into the net.

The two young stars combined again for Bellingham’s second as he converted on the rebound after Vinícius’ initial shot was kept out, before Rodrygo completed Real Madrid’s rout of Girona with a fourth goal.

Already Bellingham has scored 16 La Liga goals, the most in the league this season and more than any other Real Madrid midfielder in a single league season this century, according to OptaJose, and he still has 14 games left to improve this total.

“He’s incredible and I hope he keeps scoring goals all campaign,” Vinícius told Real Madrid TV. “He’s been the best this season, he’s playing amazingly. This team is like a family and we have to stick together to achieve great things.”