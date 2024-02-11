Super Bowl: What to know about the Chiefs-49ers matchup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy holds the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC championship game on Sunday, January 28. The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 34-31.
Kelley L Cox/USA Today Network/Reuters
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' AFC championship victory on January 28. Kelce caught 11 passes -- nine in the first half -- and had one touchdown as Kansas City dominated the time of possession battle.
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers falls as he fumbles into the end zone for a touchback against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 28.
Nick Wass/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, left, celebrates a touchdown with running back Craig Reynolds during the Lions' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions won 31-23.
Junfu Han/USA Today Network/Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 21. The reigning Super Bowl champions will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson on Saturday, January 20, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers won 24-21 and will move on to the NFC Championship game.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson evades Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to score an 8 yard touchdown on January 20 in Baltimore. The Ravens won 34-10 and earned a spot in the AFC Championship game next weekend, their first since the 2012 season.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in his own end zone, looking for someone to throw to, during a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15. He was later called for intentional grounding on the play, resulting in a safety. The Eagles, last year's NFC champion, lost 32-9.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates with fans after scoring a first-half touchdown against Pittsburgh on January 15. The Bills won 31-17.
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is covered in snow before the playoff game against Pittsburgh on January 15. The game was delayed a day because of winter storm conditions.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs the ball during the Lions' 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 14. It was the Lions' first playoff win since the 1991 season.
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander celebrates an interception during the first quarter of the Packers' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on January 14. The Packers won 48-32, becoming the first No. 7 seed to win an NFL playoff game.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott stands for the national anthem before the game against Green Bay on January 14.
Michael Owens/Getty Images
The helmet of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks as he is hit by Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during the Chiefs' 26-7 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday, January 13. The temperature at kickoff was -4 degrees Fahrenheit in Kansas City, with a wind chill of -20 degrees. That made it the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, according to the Peacock broadcast.
Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on January 13. The Texans returned two interceptions for touchdowns as they defeated the Browns 45-14.
Ryan Kang/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield celebrate after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 21-14 to win the AFC East title and clinch a home playoff game next week. The Dolphins — in first place for much of the season — had to settle for a wild-card spot.
Rich Storry/Getty Images
New York Jets long snapper Thomas Hennessy shovels snow along the sideline during a game at New England on January 7. The Jets won 17-3, but both teams finished the season well out of the playoff picture.
Brian Fluharty/USA Today Network/Reuters
New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott on January 7. The Giants upset the Eagles 27-10 to end their season on a winning note. The Eagles made the playoffs as a wild-card team.