Mitch McConnell had long prided himself on maintaining GOP unity during his 17-year tenure as Senate GOP leader.

That’s hardly the case anymore.

As his party has descended into a bitter dispute over immigration, his small contingent of foes within his conference has grown louder and much more outspoken, driven in large part over the border, Ukraine and – in no small part – Donald Trump.

In the past, GOP grumblings about McConnell were mostly done in private. Now they’ve spilled into public view as the Kentucky Republican heads into what could be his final year as leader.

At least five of his detractors have openly called for new leadership in recent days – even holding a news conference last week demanding his ouster, a move that would have been unthinkable in years past but underscores how the 118th Congress has been unquestionably McConnell’s most tumultuous period atop his conference.

“There’s a lot of division even over Mitch remaining leader,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who supports McConnell, noting his foes who have gone public are the same ones who were critical of him in the past. “Mitch could argue that he’s got a followership problem as much as they have a leader problem.”

Asked if McConnell should run again for leader, Cramer said: “He’s the world’s greatest vote counter, and I don’t know what he might want to do. What I can’t imagine is why he would want to run again.“

During his reign in the Senate, McConnell has been lauded by his Republican allies and Democratic foes alike as a tactician calculating ways to stay ahead of hi