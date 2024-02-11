CNN —

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for symptoms “suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” and administration officials have been notified, the Pentagon said Sunday.

Austin was taken by his security detail to the hospital at approximately 2:20 p.m., Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. At this point, Austin has not been admitted to the hospital.

The White House and Congress have been notified of the hospital visit, as have the deputy defense secretary and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

“We will provide an update on Secretary Austin’s condition as soon as possible,” Ryder said.

As of now, Austin retains the duties of his office, Ryder said, though Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is ready to assume the duties if required. Austin traveled to the hospital with unclassified and classified communications systems that are required for his duties.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.