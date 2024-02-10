CNN —

For many people, attending the Super Bowl is likely a dream unrealized — Sunday’s game might be the most expensive one yet, with average ticket prices nearing $10,000.

That doesn’t mean NFL fans will stop fantasizing about what goes on inside the stadium: What is it really like in an arena teeming with mega-fans, hobnobbing corporate execs, people there just for the spectacle and celebrities wanting to be seen? Are the halftime shows as impressive in person? And what’s a Super Bowl without constant cuts to its hotly anticipated commercials?

If you’re one of the over 100 million Americans tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but wonder what it’s like to attend in person, take it from the people who’ve been.

There’s the first-time Super Bowl attendee who’d never been to a NFL match in her life — and who watched the Big Game in the thick of the pandemic. Two Super Bowl spectators scored tickets through their employers, but only one of them came away with happy memories. And one lifelong fan is grateful he saw his team win, but he’d never go again.

These Super Bowl veterans both loved and loathed their time at the biggest game of the year. Here’s what they learned from their frequently surprising, often expensive and occasionally overwhelming — for better or worse — stints at the Super Bowl.

The person who attended the Super Bowl nine times

Mike Quackenbush has been to the Super Bowl nine times — but he didn’t personally pay for tickets because, technically, he was there on business.

The NFL Players Association, the labor union that represents the league’s players, was a client of the firm where Quackenbush worked as a CPA in the ’90s. Quackenbush happened to be the union’s main point of contact. This connection allowed him and his friends to attend numerous Super Bowls throughout the decade.

His first Super Bowl experience was in 1992, when his hometown team — then the Washington Redskins — faced off against the Buffalo Bills. He got tickets to various private parties leading up to the big event, snuck into a private box during the game and ultimately saw his team crowned champions.

In the years after, though, he didn’t have a team in the Super Bowl. Going to the game is still a great experience, Quackenbush said, but the vibe is not what people might expect. He estimates only about half of attendees are avid fans rooting for their teams, while the other half couldn’t care less about the outcome.

“It’s sort of a letdown,” he said. “The most fun for me was attending parties that lead up to the game.”

Going to these events gave him stories and experiences he’ll never forget, like the time he was waved into famed quarterback Peyton Manning’s private event. But these days, he doesn’t have much interest in going.

“When you have to pay $10,000 for a ticket or whatever the going rate may be, that’s a lot of money for a game like that,” he said. “If you don’t have a team, it’s not worth it. But if your team’s in it, go and experience it. It’s a great event and I was super lucky to go all those years.”

The first-time Super Bowl attendee who went during the pandemic

Chelsea Bear was all smiles at the 2021 Super Bowl. Courtesy Chelsea Bear

The 2021 Super Bowl, between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was unusual for a few reasons. It was the first time a team had played the Big Game in their home stadium. And due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing policies, it was one of the lowest-attended Super Bowls, too.

This made Chelsea Bear’s first-ever professional football game an especially unique experience. The South Florida resident scored last-minute tickets to the match in Tampa from her sister Chloe, a Bucs cheerleader in her rookie season. The two of them sat in a crowd of mostly cardboard cutouts, with some fans scattered between the flat figures. The muted atmosphere wasn’t terrible, she said, and actually cut down on some of the Super Bowl’s notorious wait times.

“I joke that we were spoiled, because I remember easily going to the restroom or grabbing a drink and not needing to worry about missing a lot of the game,” Bear told CNN.

Bear, who has cerebral palsy and sometimes uses a wheelchair, couldn’t choose her seats and ended up in a section that wasn’t wheelchair accessible. But climbing a few steps wasn’t too bad, she said, since she got to spend the once-in-a-lifetime moment with her sister.

“It was a small sacrifice I was happily willing to make to get to experience it,” she said.

The night was nearly perfect, though she expected a bit more from the famed halftime show. The Weeknd, an artist she loves, performed in a hall of mirrors for the first few minutes, so she watched it on the stadium’s screens above an empty field. It was somewhat underwhelming until he finally appeared with a crowd of identically dressed, red-suited dancers.

Everyone she met at the stadium was gracious and buzzing with excitement in spite of the pared-down theatrics and extensive distancing, she said. Many of them were local health care workers and lifelong Bucs fans. So when the Bucs, led by quarterback Tom Brady — in his first season on the team — ran away with the game, it felt all the more special.

“To be part of such an emotional and happy collective celebration after they won was something I’ll never forget,” she said.

The casual fan who was less than impressed

San Francisco-based investor Judy Abad went to the Super Bowl twice, in 2006 and 2008, in her early 20s. The Big Game was a work obligation then, but she had high expectations based on what she’d seen on TV — roaring crowds, electric atmospheres and excitement aplenty.

“I was expecting it to be incredible and the best time of my life!” she told CNN via email. “Maybe that contributed to it being totally underwhelming.”

While the games themselves were fine, if relatively uninteresting to a casual fan, the experience of watching it surrounded by corporate employees looking to schmooze made it feel less like a celebratory game and more like a networking event, she said.

“When you attend for work, you also get a much better sense of how all of it is very corporate-y and catered towards companies with big marketing budgets,” she said. “Everyone wants something from you.”