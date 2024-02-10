Caldwell, Idaho CNN —

Jen and John Adkins never expected to have to send a package like this.

Unsteady on her feet after a medical procedure last spring, Jen emerged from a clinic with a box she needed to ship urgently. The clock was ticking; if they missed the FedEx cutoff, she and John recalled to CNN, they wouldn’t be able to get crucial test results that would affect the future of their family.

They were far from their home in Caldwell, Idaho, a suburb of Boise, after a surreal six-hour drive up Interstate 84 to Portland, Oregon.

Idaho’s abortion laws meant they had to seek care across state lines after receiving devastating news about a much-wanted pregnancy.

Stories like theirs have become increasingly common, as Jen and several other plaintiffs laid out in a lawsuit filed against the state of Idaho in September.

Dr. Julie Lyons, a family medicine physician across the state in Hailey, near Sun Valley, who’s also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said she now discusses “life flight insurance” with pregnant patients in their first prenatal visits, in case they have a pregnancy complication that doctors can’t treat in Idaho.

“It’s a little bit terrifying to know that we can’t practice our full scope, that we are now needing to manage and triage patients, often outside of the state, to get the reproductive health care that they need,” Lyons said.

Jennifer and John Adkins had always wanted a big family. Courtesy Jennifer Adkins

Six generations of Idahoans

The Adkinses had hoped for better from the state they loved. John’s family goes back six generations in Idaho, and they’re raising their 2-year-old son here.

Last year, they were overjoyed to learn that he was going to be a big brother; they’d always wanted a big family. But 12 weeks into the pregnancy, their plans were shattered during a routine ultrasound.