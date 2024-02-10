CNN —

Prime time’s longest-running TV medical drama is gearing up for its 20th season next month, and at least one familiar face will be back in the hallways of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy” will welcome back Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins when it returns for its landmark season, ABC announced at its Television Critics Association’s winter press tour day on Saturday.

Capshaw had previously appeared as fan-favorite Arizona in 10 seasons of the show, acting in more than 220 episodes before hanging up her scrubs in 2018.

Her character, a pediatric surgeon, was at one point half of one of TV’s most beloved couples, opposite Sara Ramirez (more recently of “And Just Like That…”) as Callie Torres.

Like so many romances on “Grey’s,” it wasn’t a smooth ride, but it did have a seemingly happy conclusion. In Season 14, upon Capshaw’s decision to leave the series, her character relocated to be closer to her ex and their daughter, building hopes for an off-screen reconciliation.

Arizona’s return – sans her one-time partner – will spark speculation about the status of that relationship.

Another character returning to the beloved series is Dr. Nico Kim, played by Alex Landi, who previously appeared in over 40 episodes between 2018 and 2022.

New faces on the show will include Natalie Morales, of “Dead to Me,” “Parks and Recreation” and “No Hard Feelings” fame, who will play pediatric surgeon Monica Beltran, according to ABC’s announcement.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is set to return on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.