CNN —

A woman of a certain age will be getting her moment in primetime this fall.

ABC has given the greenlight to “The Golden Bachelorette,” a female-fronted spinoff to the historic senior citizen dating show “The Golden Bachelor,” which aired last year.

News of the spinoff was announced by ABC on Saturday at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, California, where the network presented a slate of upcoming shows.

“The Golden Bachelorette” comes after “The Golden Bachelor,” a reality dating show that centered around Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old grandfather who got a second shot at love on national television. His season culminated in a happy ending with Turner becoming engaged to contestant Theresa Nist. The couple had a TV wedding with their nuptials airing live on ABC earlier this year.

The star of “The Golden Bachelorette” has yet to be unveiled. According to an ABC press release, additional details surrounding the series and the cast will be announced at a later date.

“This all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years,” the release said of the upcoming spinoff.

“The Golden Bachelorette” is the latest spinoff in “The Bachelor” world. The franchise, which first debuted in 2002 with the flagship “Bachelor,” has aired more than 60 seasons of television with spinoffs like “Bachelorette,” “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Currently, ABC is airing its 28th season of “The Bachelor” with leading man Joey Graziadei.

On Saturday, ABC also announced the renewal of Season 21 of “The Bachelorette,” which will air this summer.