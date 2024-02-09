CNN —

Astronomers have discovered a potentially habitable “super-Earth” around 137 light-years away. Its estimated size is one and a half times as wide as our planet, and research shows it may be able to hold the right temperature for liquid water to exist on its surface.

1. Presidential race

Special counsel Robert Hur released a report Thursday saying President Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information but will not face charges. Hur wrote that one reason Biden, 81, wasn’t going to be prosecuted was because he would present to a jury as an elderly man “with a poor memory.” President Biden in a speech forcefully rejected what he said were inappropriate and incorrect statements about his memory lapses. But just minutes after defending his cognition, the president misspoke and called President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the “president of Mexico,” a moment that undercut his forceful pushback against the report. Meanwhile, Trump arguably had his best day of 2024 on Thursday after he won the Nevada Republican caucuses and received a signal from the Supreme Court that most of the justices will likely side with him on his case to appear on Colorado’s ballot.

2. Prescription drugs

A Senate panel grilled pharmaceutical CEOs in a hearing Thursday about why prescription drugs have higher price tags in the US than in other countries. The chief executives of three major pharmaceutical companies — Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb — acknowledged that certain medications can cost thousands of dollars more in the US but argued it is due to complexities in the American health system. They also testified that US patients get access to prescription drugs much faster than those in other countries and that it requires a lot of revenue to develop these drugs – and that innovation comes with high costs.

3. Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday — the first that Putin has granted with a Western media figure since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The far-right personality didn’t challenge Putin on much in the lengthy discussion, which at times showed Carlson appearing lost. At one point, Putin suggested “an agreement can be reached” with the US to release detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich, as he brought up the conviction of a “patriotic” Russian hitman in Germany. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his top commander in the biggest military shakeup since the start of the war.

4. Red Sea

Iran-backed Houthi militants are ramping up their attacks on container ships in the Red Sea, wreaking havoc on one of the world’s most important trade routes. Shipping giant Maersk said Thursday that the disruption could last up to a year. Other carriers have said the attacks can cost an extra $1 million per vessel as they are forced to add thousands of miles to their shipping routes. The resulting delays and extra bills for shipping companies have fueled concerns that consumers, still struggling after a spell of rampant inflation, could be hit with fresh price increases. The attacks have already caused Tesla to pause some of its production because of delays in the delivery of car parts to Germany, and furniture giant Ikea to warn of possible product shortages.

5. Volcano eruption

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year. Video shows fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground up to 260 feet into the air. The eruption took place on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula some distance from the Grindavik fishing town and was unlikely to pose a direct threat to infrastructure. The previous eruption in the area started on January 14 and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of Grindavik, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated. The popular geothermal spa Blue Lagoon has been closed due to the possibility of further eruptions.