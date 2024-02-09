CNN —

Prince Harry left players starstruck after making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.

To the shock of many, the Duke of Sussex was introduced onto the stage to announce the winner of the NFL’s Man of the Year award.

Before he announced the award’s recipient, Harry took the time to take some humorous jabs at the differences between American and British sports.

“I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own,” he said with a smile. “Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense – that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds?

“And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius!”

However, he was keen to stress the importance of the award he was handing out. “All kidding aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back.

“This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community, and there is one special man we’d like to pay tribute to now.”

The eventual winner of the Man of the Year Award was Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and the 34-year-old couldn’t quite believe who he was sharing a stage with.

“Oh man,” Heyward said on stage. “Man. Prince freaking Harry. Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry!”

Keegan-Michael Key, Heyward and Prince Harry pose for a photo after the Pittsburgh Steelers DT won the Man of the Year award. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Man of the Year Award goes to the NFL player who excels on the field and also demonstrates a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in the community. The award was established in 1970.

“I continue to keep doing the work, as I will. This award is great, and I appreciate it, but I understand I’ve got more work to do,” Heyward said. “I’ve got to make sure I represent this man every day going forward.

“And so I ask you guys, my brothers, keep doing the work, keep being the positive role models you are. I know it’s not always pretty, I know a lot of people like to talk about the other stuff, but you guys are the change, you guys are making a difference, and I’m just thankful for that.”

Each of the 32 nominees are awarded a $40,000 donation for the charity of their choice, with Heyward receiving a $250,000 donation as the winner of the Man of the Year award.

“Cameron Heyward’s character and contributions to his community are recognized by his teammates, the community, and greater NFL family,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Thursday night press release.

“As a Pittsburgh native and a Steeler, he has made a unique contribution to his hometown through his dedication to literacy, mentorship and social justice. His leadership through initiatives such as The Heyward House Foundation, Suiting Up for Success and the Voices of Hope Scholarship have provided those in need crucial support in a time of need. We are extremely proud to name Cameron Heyward as our 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.”

Harry’s appearance in Las Vegas was made even more surprising given he had been pictured returning to the UK just a day prior to see his father, according to media reports, after the shock announcement on Monday from Buckingham Palace that King Charles III has cancer.