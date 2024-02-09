CNN —

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Or maybe that’s just love in the air.

Regardless, wrestler-turned-movie-star Dwayne Johnson is all in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, telling CNN Sport: “I love it.”

Swift was first seen cheering on the Chiefs at a game in September 2023 and fans speculated they were dating when Kelce said on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he tried to slip the musician his phone number on a friendship bracelet.

The pair have now arguably become the most famous celebrity couple in the world.

“I don’t have a problem with it, I feel like it’s all part of the game and it’s all the game that we play,” Johnson told CNN’s Coy Wire. “Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field.

“He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately – is just all that goes away. You [Wire] played the game, so you know at this level, all that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game.

“That’s the beauty of it. Like you got all the bells and the whistles and the cache and the pomp and circumstance and all this awesome hype that happens surrounding this Super Bowl. This is a big one this year. It’s a big one, man, with a lot on the line and legacy on the line.”

Johnson says the players need to try and shut out all of the noise surrounding the Super Bowl and all of the additional razzmatazz that being in Las Vegas provides, saying that “the boys still got to go out and ball out – and that’s it.”

“There’s going to be two teams in there – one leaves a champion,” Johnson added.

Given the wall-to-wall coverage of the hottest celebrity couple around right now, you might be surprised to hear there is a fairly important football game happening this weekend.

Super Bowl LVIII pits the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping to cement this team’s status as a dynasty with a third Super Bowl win in five years, while the 49ers are aiming to win a first title since 1994.

As the owner of the most electrifying move in sports entertainment history, The Rock knows a thing or two about wowing the crowd.

Johnson said he agrees with Wire’s take that Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are the new Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the quarterback and coach duo that brought unparalleled success to the New England Patriots.

Which is why he’s given the Chiefs a slight edge.

“I was born in the Bay Area but you can’t root against KC,” he said. “I’m telling you, man. Those are bad dudes, man. Both teams are. I just feel like there’s greatness on both sides.”