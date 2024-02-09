CNN —

GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale announced Friday that he had filed for Senate in Montana, setting up a contentious primary against national Republicans’ preferred pick to take on vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale, a member of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus who lost to Tester in 2018, will be up against former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who announced his campaign in June and already has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, led by Montana’s senior senator, Steve Daines.

Rosendale’s candidacy also goes against the wishes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is supporting Sheehy in a race seen as critical to Republicans’ efforts to flip the chamber.

“We’ve made great accomplishments in the House, only to see them die at the hands of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate,” Rosendale said on social media Friday as he officially announced his run.

The Montana contest will be a test for national GOP leaders, who are taking a more active role in primaries this cycle than in the past, when flawed nominees have sometimes cost them seats.

Daines on Friday hit Rosendale for jumping into the primary, fueling concerns about the party’s ability to flip the seat in November.