CNN —

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are pushing to replace the chair of the Republican National Committee with North Carolina’s party leader who promoted 2020 presidential election lies and supported using the courts to overturn the results.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, shared false claims that Republican observers were prevented from accessing polling locations and repeatedly said Democratic cities in swing states were engaged in “massive fraud,” a CNN KFile review of Whatley’s comments following the election found.

Whatley, who has since acknowledged Joe Biden is the country’s legitimate president, currently serves as general counsel at the RNC overseeing litigation and what the organization calls its “election integrity” efforts.

His elevation to RNC chair could give Trump a loyalist more willing to devote resources to pursue future voter fraud claims in court should they arise. One reason why Trump soured on Ronna McDaniel, the current chair, was his perception she should have done more to fight for his candidacy in 2020, CNN reported.

Like many Republicans, Whatley publicly backed Trump’s voter fraud claims on multiple occasions following the 2020 election.

“Regardless of how these lawsuits come out around the country with the presidential race we do know that there was massive fraud that took place,” Whatley said in one late November 2020 interview on local North Carolina radio. “We know that it took place in places like Milwaukee and Detroit and Philadelphia.”

There is no evidence of massive fraud in any of those cities or around the country as Republican election officials and Trump-appointed former Attorney General William Barr have acknowledged. Trump and his supporters filed more than 60 cases in six key battleground states following the election and lost every one.

Whatley, a former Senate staffer and one-time lobbyist focused on energy-related issues, said in a statement to CNN he believed pandemic related changes to voting laws weakened safeguards against voter fraud.

“There is no question that changes to the 2020 election process which weakened safeguards on absentee and mail-in votes in some states led to distrust by many across the Country. I firmly believe in having proper safeguards in place to ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat.“

Whatley is one of two candidates Trump and his allies are supporting to take over the RNC. The other is Drew McKissick, the chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party. Trump turned on McDaniel over the poor finances and management of the RNC at a time when the organization is facing one of its worst fundraising years in a decade.

CNN reported Tuesday that McDaniel is planning to step down at the end of the month. Despite Trump’s preferred picks, only RNC members can choose to elect the new chairman.

False claims about the 2020 election

In his capacity as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party in the days following the 2020 election, Whatley parroted much of Trump’s false election claims.

One day before the election was called for Biden, Whatley echoed false claims about Republican poll watchers being barred from observation.