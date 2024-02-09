Leesburg, Virginia CNN —

Minutes after the special counsel report landed on Thursday afternoon, House Democrats stood and cheered for President Joe Biden as he used their annual retreat as the latest chance to make a forceful case for four more years on the job.

By the time they took their seats as the president returned to the stage minutes later, murmurs were rippling around the room, according to several who spoke afterward to CNN.

How damaging are all the renewed questions about age and mental acuity going to be? Does anyone have a plan to make more Americans see the behind-the-scenes sharpness and lucidity that they know is far from the public image? And why was the leader of the free world sitting in front of one of the friendliest audiences he could find, long after the press had been escorted out, answering scripted questions off prepared notecards – even if he did end up quickly moving past them to riffs of his own?

Whether brutally honest or – as Biden aides charge – a partisan hatchet job by a Donald Trump appointee out to damage a president he couldn’t find cause to prosecute, the special counsel’s report aimed straight at what every Biden adviser has known would be the president’s consistent liability from the moment he started talking about running for reelection : At 81, he’s clearly aged, and to many that looks like he’s not up to the job.

One Democratic member of the House responded to being told of the questions about age and memory raised in the report with a morbid laugh and sullen shake of the head. Another started anxiously asking for a sense of how others were responding, palpably feeling at wit’s end. Even members who feel like ageism, double standards for Trump and overblown concerns about Biden are all at play say they are getting worried that the questions about age – which have been showing up in many Democratic focus groups for over two years – keep getting louder.

And they’re loud enough to leave leading Democrats worrying undecided voters might believe that four more years of the far right, anti-democratic agenda Trump is promising would be better than four more years of Biden if he seems on the decline.

Inside the White House and among Biden’s reelection campaign staff, the tension is constant. Top aides have set the strategy that the president need not play the Washington news cycle game of constant appearances that risk embarrassing flubs, while others complain that this unfortunately reinforces the image put forward by his political opponents that he is barely bumbling through his days.

Biden is constantly caught coming off “stilted,” and looking “like a caricature,” complained one sympathetic former West Wing aide, who asked not to be named to speak bluntly about the situation.

“Some of the folks around him create this weird bubble because they’re trying to be protective, but they’ve got him so anxious he makes mistakes,” the former aide said.

Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who was initially skeptical of Biden running for reelection instead of making way for a younger candidate but has since come around, said that she and three other members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation left an Oval Office meeting last week all chattering with each other about Biden’s impressive command of the issues.

“It’s like, ‘No, he’s fine,’” Kuster said. “Most people don’t get an hour with him. He’s sharp. He’s doing fine.”

This isn’t just allies covering for a president at a tough moment. Dozens of officials, aides and others who have spent time with Biden in private have told CNN over the last three years that they find him to be completely on top of things. And White House aides liked to point out, for example, that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy – who would often publicly question Biden’s mental fitness – also told reporters after meetings that the president was on top of all they discussed.

More informal moments planned

The internal debates go beyond staging speeches or agreeing to interviews. Current and former aides tell CNN that decisions about opening White House events to the press, how long they are scheduled for and other logistics are obviously clouded by considerations about the president’s age and how it will come across.

How much sleep the president is getting and how he looks have been topics of conversation among advisers, with several pointing to the speeches he delivered at the beginning of January at Valley Forge and the Mother Emanuel church in Charleston as examples of finally getting him to come across with the strength and vigor they wanted.

Biden aides also feel themselves that this hasn’t been enough. In internal meetings over the last few weeks, they have focused on plans to have the president do more informal campaign stops, like his swing by a boba tea store in Las Vegas on Monday, where he chatted wi