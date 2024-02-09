Tel Aviv CNN —

The deadly Hamas attacks of October 7 united a shocked, grieving Israel behind its leaders, burying at a stroke the divisions that had riven the country for years. Four months into the war and with hopes for a new deal to return Israeli hostages from Gaza in doubt, those divisions are re-emerging – and Israelis are increasingly ready to speak their mind.

Many, including the families of those hostages still held by Hamas, direct their anger toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who dismissed the terms of a ceasefire and hostage deal put forward by Hamas in forthright terms.

“Surrendering to Hamas’ delusional demands will only ask for another disaster for the State of Israel, another massacre,” Netanyahu said, adding that continuing military pressure was a “necessary condition” for Israel’s safety.

Survivors of the October 7 terror attack and the families of hostages were furious at the uncompromising repudiation of a deal that – ultimately – could have resulted in the return of all the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Adina Moshe, 72, who was released during a ceasefire deal agreed in November, was among five former hostages who spoke out against Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, from second left, Sahar Kalderon, Aviva Siegel, Adina Moshe, Nili Margalit and Sharon Aloni Cunio, attend a press conference in Tel Aviv on February 7, 2024. Susana Vera/Reuters

“Mr. Netanyahu, I’m turning to you. It’s all in your hands. You are the one. And I’m really afraid that if you continue the way you do, the destruction of Hamas, there won’t be any hostages to release,” Moshe said at a press conference for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Moshe’s words carried power – she was kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz and held hostage in Gaza for seven weeks. Her husband David (Sa’id) Moshe was murdered by Hamas.

Another former hostage, Sahar Kalderon, 16, said she was grateful to the government for bringing her back, but asked: “But what about my father who is abandoned anew every day, uncertain if he will live or die?”

“Bring him back, do not make me lose faith in our country a second time,” the teenager said.

Protesters back in the streets

As the war drags on, the emergency unity government that was established after the attacks is looking increasingly fragile, with disagreements mounting over Netanyahu’s strategy for getting hostages home, the future of Gaza and attempts to recruit more soldiers.

The families of the hostages held in Gaza have emerged as a leading voice and they attract huge support among Israelis. For months, they mostly held off from criticizing the government and stayed away from politics. But this has now changed.

Israel was consumed by months of weekly anti-government protests before the Hamas attack – October 7 was meant to be the 44th consecutive Saturday of mass demonstrations against Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system.

The proposed reform would have weakened the power of the courts and given the government more control over the appointment of judges. The opposition and the protesters criticized the plan as an attempted power grab by Netanyahu.

Lital Shochat Chertow, from Israel Democracy HQ, the group that organizes the protests, said that most Israelis found themselves in “survival mode” after the October 7 attacks and that everyone’s focus immediately shifted from political protest to aid. There was a sense that it was not the time to oppose the government.