CNN —

Products containing the cannabis compound delta-8 are sometimes marketed as “diet weed” or “light THC,” offering a milder high than what people probably think is in traditional weed products. But the drug can still be dangerous, and an increasing number of users are calling poison centers for help.

Calls to America’s Poison Centers about delta-8 products spiked 82% from 2021 to 2022, the group said in a recent report, with 3,358 exposures managed in 2022.

Provisional data for 2023 shows the trend leveling off. But with requests for help still numbering in the thousands, public health experts remain concerned that users who think they’re getting something mild may be getting more than they bargained for.

What is delta-8?

Delta-8 THC, or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in the Cannabis sativa plant. It’s an isomer or chemical cousin of sorts to delta-9 THC, the molecule that creates a high when someone ingests cannabis. Delta-9 is the most abundant form of THC in weed and is responsible for most of the psychoactive effects. Delta-8 acts on the brain the same way delta-9 THC, but it’s less potent.

The compound occurs naturally in small amounts in the plant. To make delta-8 products, scientists typically make synthetic versions in the lab. Delta-8 is “available in many forms, including gummies, chocolate, candies, cookies, vaping cartridges, infused drinks, and even breakfast cereal,” according to the report from America’s Poison Centers.

These products became popular in late 2020, coming onto the market through a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed for the farming and sale of hemp, a cannabis plant with low THC.

There are no large medical studies that show exactly how it works or what it does, but people who use delta-8 say it can help with some of the things regular cannabis does — such as sleep, anxiety or pain — but doesn’t have intoxication effects that are as intense as with some other THC products.

Dr. Daniel Kruger, a research scientist and research associate professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York who studies cannabis, says people in his research often say they like delta-8 because they can still function when they use it.

“A lot of our participants are saying ‘yeah, I can do my day-to-day activities while on delta-8 and get the relief I need, but it doesn’t make me high like delta-9. That’s what I use on the weekend,’ ” he said.

Users can’t be sure what’s inside

In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to the public about delta-8, saying the products might be marketed in such a way as to put “the public health at risk and should especially be kept out of reach of children and pets.”

The FDA regulates drug products with cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds like it does with other pharmaceutical and medical products, but not products like delta-8. Still, it got more than 100 adverse event reports about delta-8 from the public by the end of 2022. Most of the cases involved adults, and more than half required help from a hospital or emergency services. Adverse events included hallucinations, vomiting, anxiety, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness.