Islamabad CNN —

Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif claimed Friday that his party had emerged as the largest in the country’s election even as independents affiliated with jailed leader Imran Khan took the lead and protests broke out over delays to the count.

A final result by the country’s Election Commission has not yet been released, more than a day after polls closed, and the counting of the votes – which has been hit by unexpected delays – continues.

In the latest update from the commission on Friday, the independent candidates backed by Imran Khan were leading with 92 seats in the National Assembly.

Violent protests broke out on Friday over delays to the much-anticipated vote and allegations of rigging, amid warnings from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan that the “lack of transparency” surrounding the delay in announcing the election results was “deeply concerning.”

At least two people were killed and 24 injured in Shangla in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a confrontation between workers from Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and police officers.

Sharif admitted that his party did not have the “majority to form a government” and said he had tasked his brother Shabaz Sharif, another former prime minister, to approach other prominent parties in the country to “form a government.”

Sharif took a conciliatory tone and stated that “all parties should sit together to heal a wounded Pakistan.”

He also stated that his party respected the mandate of all parties, “including independents,” referring to the candidates from jailed former Prime Minister Khan’s party, who had been unable to run under their party name.

Sharif stressed that his party “did not want to fight” as “Pakistan could not afford conflict.”

He also said that his party “wanted to improve relations” with Pakistan’s neighbors.

If Sharif’s party forms the new government he would become prime minister for a historic fourth term.