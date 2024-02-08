CNN —

President Joe Biden has declined the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview for the second year in a row. Some analysts are questioning the media strategy, considering it would offer him the chance to speak directly to the country’s largest assembled live audience ahead of the 2024 election.

1. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is set to hear a high-stakes case on former President Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility today. The nine justices will determine whether to restore Trump on the Colorado ballot after the state’s Supreme Court removed him over the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist” clause for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. While Colorado is the focus, the high court’s decision could have major ramifications in other states that have pending litigation to remove Trump from their 2024 ballots as well. If the Supreme Court rules he can be kept off the ballot before Colorado’s primary on March 5, the state’s secretary of state has said that votes for him would not count.

2. Middle East

The US says it has killed the Iran-backed militia leader responsible for the attack on US troops in Jordan last month. “We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces’ safety,” US Central Command said in a statement. There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties, Central Command said. Also in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas ceasefire offer on Wednesday. The offer would have seen the gradual release of hostages held in the enclave in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel and another temporary pause in fighting, among other terms. Netanyahu called the proposal “delusional,” in a setback to diplomatic efforts to end the war.

3. Missing Marines

Rescue crews are searching a remote, snow-covered area of Southern California after a military helicopter with five Marines onboard did not arrive at a San Diego base as scheduled. The Marines were on a training flight on Tuesday night but were eventually “reported overdue” after not arriving at the base. Authorities said they found the helicopter Wednesday morning in a mountainous area some 30 miles east of the San Diego station but did not share the condition of the aircraft. The helicopter was described as one that could move troops and equipment, and carry as much as 16 tons of cargo, according to the US Navy.

4. Climate

Global warming surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past 12 months for the first time on record, breaching a critical threshold that, if it continues, will push the limits of life on Earth to adapt. The past year was 1.52 degrees hotter on average than temperatures before industrialization. Keeping global warming below 2 degrees, but preferably 1.5 degrees, was the centerpiece goal of the Paris Agreement, which most of the world’s nations signed onto in 2015. A supercharged El Niño, a natural climate pattern that originates in the Pacific Ocean, has also boosted temperatures in much of the world in recent months. On Wednesday, the EPA also announced new standards to improve air quality and cut down planet-warming pollution — but some experts say the rules don’t go far enough to yield substantial results.

5. Royal family

Prince William made his first public appearance Wednesday since the bombshell announcement of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. It also marked the first time William resumed public duties since his wife, Catherine, had surgery last month. “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days,” the Prince of Wales said in a speech at a Gala dinner. Additionally, Prince William’s younger brother, Harry, has flown back to the United Kingdom to see his father. The brief father-son meeting has sparked speculation of a reconciliation between Harry and his family after years of estrangement. However, a royal source said there were no plans for Harry to meet his brother William while he’s in London.