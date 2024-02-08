Seoul, South Korea CNN —

The “big four” fashion weeks — New York, London, Milan and Paris — may still dominate the industry’s calendar, but Seoul’s biannual showcase is gaining traction amid an explosion of interest in South Korean culture.

The Fall-Winter 2024 edition of Seoul Fashion Week, which wrapped up earlier this week, saw runway shows from more than 20 established and emerging brands. Hoping to “lead the growth of K-fashion,” organizers put on a five-day schedule opened by fashion week veteran Sooy Park’s Julycolumn and closed by avant-garde label Maison Nica,

Much of the buzz was reserved for appearances from major Korean celebrities including K-pop band NewJeans, which served as official ambassadors for the event. Some of the boldest looks, however, were found outside the shows, as attendees braved chilly temperatures in a flurry of wide-legged pants, long structured jackets and elaborate accessories.

Scroll down for some of the best looks from Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Oh Se-ha in a Fruits Family pink sweater with wide-legged jeans. Jean Chung/Getty Images

A Fashion Week attendee in all-black, complete with hoodie, bomber jacket and chunky futuristic footwear. Kahyun Lee/CNN

A guest at one of Friday's shows wears a padded coat over a blue-and-white patterned dress. Kahyun Lee/CNN

Parnika said she had been inspired by the Victorian era after seeing Maison Margiela's latest runway show. “I feel like fashion should be wearable art.” Kahyun Lee/CNN

An attendee wearing traditional Korean clothing, or hanbok Kahyun Lee/CNN

Ha Bin in a pair of black Balenciaga shorts. Jean Chung/Getty Images

Choi Heui-seung (also pictured top) wears a pair of metallic-colored Maison Margiela boots. Jean Chung/Getty Images

Jeong Yoon-gyeong, left, and Lee Yosep, right, wear gray bags from South Korean label Nos Couleurs. Jean Chung/Getty Images

Models (from left) Yun Mi-young, 58, Choi Soon-hea, 80, and Kang Seun-hee, 64, on the first day of Seoul Fashion Week. “Because of the cold weather, we didn’t get to show off much," said Kang. "But we tried our best to dress like models.” Soeun Kim/CNN

Wu Qin Qin wears a black Prada triangle bag over a black 4mile coat. Jean Chung/Getty Images

Wearing a black dress and adorned with lipstick kisses, model Shlee Nau was excited to see South Korean brand Ulkin's show. Kahyun Lee/CNN

An attendee in a graphic sweater by French label Forever Vacation. Soeun Kim/CNN

Kang Hyun-soo wears a silver Gucci-Swarovski ring. Jean Chung/Getty Images