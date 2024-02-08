CNN —

Democratic former Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip squared off Thursday night in the first and only debate of their race to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos – a heated affair that underscored the contest’s national stakes.

Santos himself was largely an afterthought as issues like immigration and abortion – which have roiled New York’s 3rd Congressional District along with the rest of the country – dominated the debate.

Though Suozzi made occasional reference to Santos, usually in suggesting that Pilip is similarly “unvetted,” the pair – along with News 12 anchor Rich Barrabi and the town hall-style audience – steered clear of the fantastical fiasco that gripped the district for the better part of last year. Immigration, abortion, the economy and Israel – an issue on which the candidates tried to one-up each other in proclaiming their support and bona fides – dominated the conversation as Suozzi and Pilip both sought to downplay ties to their respective parties, neither of which rate highly in the suburban district.

Suozzi, who has held multiple offices in Nassau County (the district also includes a piece of Queens), comes into the contest as the better-known quantity, having only left his House seat in 2022 to run for governor. When that attempt failed, and the Santos saga drew to a close, he was the clear choice for Long Island Democrats.

Pilip is a less familiar face but brings a distinct background – she was born in Ethiopia before emigrating as a child to Israel, where she attended school and served in the Israel Defense Forces. She is also a registered Democrat, though she has pledged to change that after the election.

Suozzi had pushed for more debates, but after some protracted wrangling the rivals settled on a one-night only showdown. With early voting underway in a race leaders from both parties view as a general election bellwether, here are the takeaways

Immigration takes center stage

New York City’s migrant housing crisis has been the focal point of the campaign, both because of the tense politics surrounding it and the fact that Pilip and Republicans have spent most of their time and money hammering Suozzi over his alleged role in creating it – along with, as Pilip repeatedly said, President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, she again accused Suozzi of “opening the border” and demanded that he “own” the issue, pointing to his past criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and support for sanctuary cities.

Suozzi, a moderate Democrat and former member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, rejected the charge, accusing Pilip of misleading the public about his record – which included a bipartisan immigration reform attempt with former GOP Rep. Peter King – and deriding her as a big talker with no coherent plan of her own to fix the problem.

His main talking point: Pilip’s announcement earlier this week that she would not support a bipartisan Senate bill that would have tightened border security and provided aid to Ukraine and Israel. Like most Republicans in Washington, Pilip publicly turned on the legislation after former President Donald Trump rejected it.

“We finally have a chance to have a solution, but we’re not gonna do it because President Trump said it’ll help Biden?” Suozzi said, before noting that the since-scuppered deal would have sent desperately needed funding to New York.

Pilip said she would support building more border wall, increasing the number of border agents, “closing the border,” and stricter checks on asylum seekers. Suozzi, in turn, argued that almost all of what she wants was in the Senate bill and that Republicans – even if Trump gets back to the White House and they win control of Congress – are never going to get a better deal.

Suozzi touts his brand

Suozzi has held office on Long Island for most of the three decades since he was first elected mayor of Glen Cove, on Long Island’s North Shore, in 1993. During the debate, he frequently questioned Pilip’s qualifications and ability to make legislation move on Capitol Hill.

“The reality is, I know how government works. I know how to get things done. I know who to talk to, how to stop things and how to make things happen,” Suozzi said, adding that Pilip is good at “pointing out the problems” but has offered “no solutions whatsoever.”

Suozzi leaned on his well-honed brand to fend off a flurry of attacks from Pilip, who has sought to paint him as a leftist.

“(For) you to suggest that I’m a member of the Squad is about as believable as you being a member of George Santos’ volleyball team,” Suozzi said to chuckles. “So, it’s just not credible.”

Pilip at times became frustrated, and at one point, during an exchange over abortion, took a step toward Suozzi’s lectern. The Democrat responded with a deep cut New York political reference – joking that she was channeling former Senate candidate Rick Lazio, who infamously infringed on then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s turf during a 2000 campaign debate.

“You know the difference between me and you?” Pilip eventually said. “You are a talker, I am the person who will deliver when I promise to deliver.”