Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Donald Trump who was convicted of contempt of Congress, has been ordered to report to prison after a judge denied Navarro’s effort to stay out of prison while he appeals the conviction.

Navarro was sentenced by Judge Amit Mehta in late January to four months behind bars after a jury in Washington, DC, found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“Defendant’s request for release pending appeal is denied,” Mehta wrote in his ruling Thursday. “Unless this Order is stayed or vacated by the D.C. Circuit, Defendant shall report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility on the date ordered by the BOP.”

The decision from Mehta stands in stark contrast to how the conviction of Steve Bannon was handled. Bannon also was sentenced to four months for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena in the investigation, but the presiding judge allowed the Trump ally to stay out of prison while his conviction goes through the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

It’s unclear from Mehta’s order what date exactly Navarro will be required to report to prison.

Shortly after his sentencing, Navarro notified the court that he was appealing the sentence.