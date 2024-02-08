CNN —

A federal judge formally ordered Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll, endorsing the jury’s verdict from the defamation trial last month.

The judgment was made in a one-page order on Thursday.

The issuance of the judgment takes Carroll one step closer to obtaining her award, but it is only the beginning of a process that can take months or longer to play out, in part depending on how long the appeals process lasts.

This will be the second judgment Carroll has won against Trump. Last year a jury awarded her $5 million in damages after finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation for denying Carroll’s rape allegation, saying she wasn’t his type, and suggesting she made up the story to sell copies of a book.