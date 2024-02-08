CNN —

US senators and pharmaceutical CEOs faced off in a hearing Thursday about why prescription drugs have higher price tags in the United States than in other nations.

The chief executives of three major pharmaceutical companies – Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb – testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, acknowledging that certain medications cost more in the United States but arguing that there are complexities behind the reasons why.

“Despite its benefits, we know our American system is far from perfect,” Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Chris Boerner said. “Patients bear the brunt of a complex US system that results in increasing health care costs and a lack of affordability.”

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the Senate committee noted in a news release that Merck’s diabetes drug Januvia costs about $200 per year in France, versus a list price of $6,900 in the United States, and the Johnson & Johnson arthritis drug Stelara costs about $16,000 per year in the United Kingdom but lists for $79,000 in the United States.

The Bristol Myers Squibb drug Eliquis, a blood thinner, costs about $650 in France, versus a list price of $7,100 in the United States, according to the committee.

“How do they get away with this when so many of our people cannot afford the high price of the drugs that they need?” Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, asked during the hearing.

“Here, in my view, is the answer: The United States government does not regulate drug companies. With very few exceptions, the drug companies regulate the United States government,” said Sanders, I-Vermont, who has long fought to lower the cost of medications and health care overall.

According to a poll conducted last year by the nonprofit KFF, 31% of adults reported not taking their medications as prescribed because of costs, and 73% said there is not enough government regulation when it comes to limiting the price of medications.

Thursday’s hearing came just days after the Biden administration began Medicare drug price negotiations. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, “Medicare now has the power to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with drug companies, similar to the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies already negotiate drug prices.”

The pharmaceutical chiefs testified that prices are lower in other countries because the US health system operates differently.

“The United States has built a health care system that prioritizes patient and physician choice as well as the broad and rapid availability of cutting-edge medicines,” Boerner said. Many systems outside the United States “may deliver lower prices,” he said, but they “carry an often overlooked tradeoff: that patients often wait longer for new medicines that are sometimes never approved or reimbursed.”

Many other countries don’t cover as many newly developed drugs as those covered by insurance in the United States, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said in the hearing.

“Public health insurance in Canada only covers 21% of newly developed drugs,” said Cassidy, the committee’s ranking member.

“The UK only covers 48% of newly available drugs,” he said. “Americans typically don’t tolerate that.”