Freienthal CNN —

A village in Brandeburg, north-eastern Germany, made up of a crossroad and 80 residents, became a microcosm of the country last week.

As darkness pressed in on Freienthal, protesters whistled and brandished soccer-style red cards at cars heading toward the local village hall.

Outside the hall, people grabbed a beer and a bratwurst before taking their seats inside, ignoring calls from the protesters down the road to come and talk.

They came for an evening of conversation with the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), Germany’s leading far-right party.

To one camp, this meeting represented a call for political change; to the other, a risk to German democracy. That vehement disagreement is one being played out across the nation as it heads towards regional elections in September.

After far-right gains in several European countries, most notably in the Netherlands and Italy, Germany may follow suit.

The organizer of the anti-AfD protests in Freienthal, Adam Sevens, told CNN that “the AfD plans only reveal the xenophobia, hatred and bigotry that exists in this country. Now is the time for us to stand up.”

That sentiment may not be unfounded. One attendee, a nurse who refused to give her name, told us she was happy someone was speaking up for her, adding: “I’m glad that someone is taking care of all this scum that has spread here in our country, in our beautiful Germany – it really is a state.”

Members of the audience at the AfD meeting in Freienthal. Chris Stern/CNN

Inside the hall, three prominent AfD lawmakers from the region, Brigit Bessin, Lars Hunich and Marlon Deter, took turns to address the 50-strong crowd, each emphatic message met with applause and banging of fists on tables.

Littered around the room was propaganda: leaflets pointing to “left-wing extremism” across Germany and posters with Trumpian undertones, one reading “our country first.”

Warped message

Part of the AfD’s strategy to win votes is to claim they are more transparent than Germany’s main political parties.

The AfD says it is giving a voice to the people who are not being heard in Berlin.

In the hall in Freienthal, the speakers were happier to latch on to populist debates and conspiracy.

Among the topics covered were QAnon, the Covid pandemic and whether climate change is real.

A teacher who refused to give her name told CNN as she left that she was voting for the AfD because they were “finally standing up for the citizens and are slowly doing what we want, and we want to be part of the government.”

Being part of the federal government is not likely for the party any time soon, but regionally they are an expanding force.

Berndt the extremist

Dr Hans-Christoph Berndt, is the head of the AfD in the Brandenburg region. He has been branded as a right-wing extremist by German intelligence.

Recently he’s been outspoken about a secret meeting of right-wing extremists, that took place in Potsdam, Brandenburg’s regional capital, and the subsequent nationwide protests.

The secret meeting allegedly discussed the deportation of asylum seekers and German nationals of foreign origin under the guise of “remigration.” Members of the AfD and even Berndt’s own press officer attended.

The AfD has officially tried to distance itself from the repor