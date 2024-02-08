CNN —

Tiësto, the famed Dutch DJ and record producer, announced on Thursday that he is unable to fulfill his plans to DJ at this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” Tiësto posted on X that day.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

In an interview published earlier on Thursday before his cancellation, the DJ told Variety that he was “more excited than anything else” to be playing at the staggeringly popular sporting event.

“Two hundred million people watching? Yeah, that’s a bit of pressure,” Tiësto said, in a nod to the expected viewership of the Super Bowl. “But I’m more excited than anything else. A lot of people who have never heard of Tiësto will know about me.”

A spokesperson for the NFL told CNN that they are working on a replacement DJ.

Other musical acts slated for Sunday’s big game in Las Vegas include Usher as the halftime show performer, along with pre-game performances from Andra Day, Post Malone and Reba McEntire.