CNN —

Rescue crews are searching for a military helicopter with five Marines onboard after it was “reported overdue” en route from a base near Las Vegas to one in San Diego, a US Marine Corps spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue,” Capt. Stephanie Leguizamon with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

“The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol.”

The Marines are assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to Leguizamon.

The CH-53E is a heavy-lift helicopter used to move troops and equipment and can carry as much as 16 tons of cargo, according to the US Navy.

Among those searching for the lost helicopter are California firefighters, Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Mike Cornette told CNN.

The agency deployed three fire engines and an ambulance after getting its first report about the aircraft at 2:20 a.m., Cornette said, noting the last ping from it was recorded at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Responders searched in Lake Marina, near a trailhead in the Cleveland National Forest but were hampered by “heavy snow and winter conditions,” forcing them to pull back, he said.

“Now that we’re getting daylight, we’re going to reengage,” Cornette told CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.