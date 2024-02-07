CNN —

Millions of people will soon ring in the Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, as we say goodbye to the Year of Rabbit and fly into the Year of the Dragon. According to tradition, a big cleanup should be carried out in homes today to eliminate any bad luck that’s accumulated over the past year.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Border battle

Senate Republicans are expected to block a major bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel in a vote today. Republicans had demanded that border security be part of the bill, but are now rejecting the deal after facing pressure from former President Donald Trump. The expected outcome is creating uncertainty for future aid to Ukraine and Israel, two US allies, at a time of war. Also on Capitol Hill, the House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed Tuesday evening in a stunning defeat for House Republicans who had criticized his handling of the southern border. Speaker Mike Johnson said the GOP lawmakers “fully intend” to pursue the impeachment proceedings again once they have the votes for passage.

2. 2024 race

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Nevada’s non-binding GOP primary on Tuesday, with 63% of voters opting for “none of these candidates” on the ballot. The GOP primary carried little weight because state Republicans will award their delegates through party-run caucuses, which President Trump is expected to win Thursday. On the Democratic side, President Biden notched a win in Nevada’s primary as he marches toward his party’s 2024 nomination. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was dealt a major blow when a federal appeals court on Tuesday said that he is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency. Trump has a Monday deadline to ask the Supreme Court to block the immunity ruling.

Video Ad Feedback CNN reporter shares what's next for Trump after presidential immunity ruling 02:27 - Source: CNN

3. Michigan school shooting

The mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. This marks the first time a parent of a school shooter was held responsible for the killings. The prosecution argued Jennifer Crumbley was responsible for the deaths because she was “grossly negligent” in giving her then 15-year-old son a gun as a gift and failing to get him proper mental health treatment despite warning signs. Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison, and her sentencing hearing was set for April 9. Her husband, James, is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in March.

Video Ad Feedback Video shows moment Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter 01:19 - Source: CNN

4. Flu season

After a few weeks of declines, some measures show that flu activity is starting to pick up again in parts of the US. During one week last month, more than 82,000 people who visited an emergency department were diagnosed with influenza — an 8% bump compared to the prior week, according to the CDC. Flu infections are growing in four states — Florida, New York, Oklahoma and Texas — and likely growing in five others: Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Massachusetts and South Carolina. Overall, data shows 18 states and Washington, DC, are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory illness. Covid-19 and RSV also continue to circulate at high levels.

5. Dairy recall

A Listeria outbreak has been linked to recalled dairy products, including some popular Super Bowl snacks like queso fresco and sour cream. The multi-state outbreak has led to 23 hospitalizations and two deaths, the CDC said. The recalled products were distributed nationwide and include cheese, yogurt and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Consumers have been instructed to check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the items and dispose of them immediately.