A version of this story appears in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN —

There is a dizzying array of court cases related to former President Donald Trump. Only one is headed to the US Supreme Court this week. It is a Colorado case in which Trump was declared ineligible for the state’s 2024 ballot for violating the Civil War-era insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

When we asked CNN readers for their questions about the Supreme Court case, it quickly became clear in the hundreds of responses that a lot of people are struggling to keep all of Trump’s legal issues separate.

For instance, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in the 14th Amendment case – the same week that an appeals court in Washington, DC, clarified that, no, Trump does not enjoy “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

For an excellent, shorter version of what might happen at the court this week, listen to this “One Thing” podcast with CNN’s Supreme Court expert Joan Biskupic.

In answering readers’ questions below, we’ve tried to delineate between the multiple cases involving Trump. We’ve also edited the wording in some questions for grammar and style.

Can Trump be prevented from being on all election ballots in 2024? Dave in Texas

The case Supreme Court justices are hearing on Thursday has to do with a finding in Colorado’s court system that Trump engaged in insurrection and