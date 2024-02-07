CNN —

A day after losing to “none of these candidates” in Nevada’s non-binding primary, Nikki Haley urged supporters in California, one of several Super Tuesday states she plans to compete in next month, to stick with her.

“If you will stay with us in this fight, I’m not going anywhere!” the former South Carolina governor told dozens of supporters at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa Wednesday. “I’m willing to take the heat, I’m willing to take the bruises, I’m willing to do the fight and go through the pain – all I’m asking is that you stand here with me.”

Haley has outlasted all of former President Donald Trump’s primary challengers and continues to post strong fundraising numbers, but her campaign faces a daunting, if not impossible, path to winning the GOP presidential nomination. Trump continues to dominate in polls of upcoming primary states, and Republicans who have rallied around the former president are growing more insistent in their calls for her to drop out.

As Trump’s hold on the party solidifies, speculation has grown about Haley’s political plans – and when she might exit the race.

Her campaign has privately told allies and donors that the former United Nations ambassador has no plans to run for president in 2028. That stance is a significant factor fueling her determination to stay in the presidential race for as long as she has the resources, sources familiar with recent conversations told CNN.

Right now, Haley is also thinking about the current election and what it means for the future of the country, not what it means for her personal future, people familiar with her thinking told CNN.