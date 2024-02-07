CNN —

Hollywood star Tom Holland will play Romeo in Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” in London’s West End later this year.

The “Spiderman” star announced his new gig at the Duke of York’s Theater in a post on Instagram, marking his return from a mental health break.

“Tom Holland is Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters,” the tagline on the production’s website reads.

The show will run from May 11 to August 3, and tickets will go on sale on February 13.

Other cast members have not yet been announced.

The engagement will be Holland’s first since he announced in June last year that he was taking a break from acting to protect his mental health.

Holland said he learned about the value of prioritizing his mental health after producing and starring in AppleTV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

With heavy subject matter related to mental health, making “The Crowded Room” was “a tough time,” Holland said, because he was “exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before.”

Inspired by Daniel Keyes’ 1981 novel “The Minds of Billy Milligan,” the miniseries follows a young man’s arrest for a shocking crime and the “unlikely investigator” who solves the mystery behind it, according to a synopsis.

And while Holland said he “really enjoyed” making the series, he added that ultimately “the show did break me.”

Despite taking some time off, Holland still managed to make headlines in January, when ‘White Lotus’ star and almost-namesake Tom Hollander revealed that he was once mistakenly sent Holland’s first whopping seven-figure “Avengers” box office bonus.

Hollander went on to recall what happened when he was with the same agency as the “Spider-Man” star – “briefly,” he made sure to emphasize – and the people in the accounts department “got confused.”

Hollander recounted that he received an email from the agency saying “Payment advice slip: your first box-office bonus for ‘The Avengers.’”

“And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in The Avengers.’ And it was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary, it was his first box-office bonus, not the whole box office, the first one. And, it was more money than I’ve ever – it was a seven-figure sum,” said Hollander.