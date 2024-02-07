Miley Cyrus accepts the record of the year award for "Flowers" at the Grammys on. Sunday.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Miley Cyrus can buy her own underwear.

During her acceptance speech Sunday for the prestigious record of the year Grammy, Cyrus quipped, “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

She later clarified on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she was joking.

“PS I was only kidding…. I had on matching custo @gucci panties,” she wrote in a post before going on to thank Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno for the “head to toe chocolate custom couture.”

Miley Cyrus performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for The Recording A

The dress featured a daring design which left much of one side of her body revealed.

Earlier on the Grammys red carpet, Cyrus rocked a dress made of 14,000 gold safety pins.

It was a golden night for the “Flowers” singer, who won her first ever Grammys - record of the year and pop solo performance for that single.