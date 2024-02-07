CNN —

Ben Affleck knows what everyone’s been saying about his many sad faces.

He’s now using it to his advantage in a new Dunkin’ Donuts ad, which starts by poking fun at his annoyed-looking reactions in the audience at last year’s Grammy Awards.

At the start of the commercial, Affleck is watching footage of himself sitting with wife Jennifer Lopez at the event, with the headline, “Boredest Man in the World.”

“Keep laughing,” Affleck says, holding a Dunkin’ coffee. “He’s bored? No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?”

He then answers a call from Lopez.

“What’s going on baby? I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh,” he says. “I had come up with like some beats. And then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on the record.’ I even had a persona like JLo or like BLo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”

Dunkin’ ‘Popstar’ ft. Ben Affleck & Charli D’Amelio

When she tells him she has no time to help with this, he replies, “I understand.”

Affleck then sets out to become a “Popstar,” also the the title of the ad. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio tries to help.

“Who is TikTok?” Affleck asks.

He then tries to pump himself up with some self-talk, saying, “They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a popstar? Underestimate Boston? At your peril.”

Affleck then puts on some giant donut bling, saying “This is me now,” a nod to Lopez’s latest album titled “This Is Me…Now.”)