After turning several recent trials and court hearings into campaign stops, Donald Trump is not expected to be in the room when the highest court in the land takes up the question of his ballot eligibility, sources familiar with the planning tell CNN.

On Thursday, Trump’s lawyers will appear at the US Supreme Court for arguments over a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to throw Trump off the state’s ballot under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office. Trump currently doesn’t plan to be there. Instead, he’ll be at Mar-a-Lago in Florida before traveling to a Nevada caucus victory party in Las Vegas.

“There is no upside to him attending these arguments,” one source close to the legal team tells CNN. “Trump understands how serious this is – the stakes could not be higher.”

Trump’s decision not to attend the historic Supreme Court arguments in the case – which would determine his ballot eligibility nationwide – is an indication of how carefully his team is handling the case before the court where Trump appointed one-third of the justices on the bench to create a conservative supermajority.

The arguments come as the Supreme Court is also expected to consider a more perilous legal question for Trump – whether he is immune from criminal prosecution for his actions following the 2020 election. Trump may feel more strongly about attending those arguments, according to another source familiar with his legal strategy.

While many legal experts believe Trump could prevail on the ballot challenges issue, his appearance could be considered disruptive to the normally staid and above-the-fray decorum of the Supreme Court.

Trump and his team have treated various court appearances as opportunities for him to cry “election interference,” call out who he deems “Trump-hating” judges and attack the system as rigged “political persecution.” His presence and the attendant media coverage has created a circus-like atmosphere at each of these proceedings.

One source close to Trump’s campaign said some in Trump’s inner circle believe his courtroom outbursts and antics during the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and the New York civil fraud trial hurt his case before the jury and judges. Trump also has privately expressed concern that some of justices that he appointed may be inclined to go harder on him to avoid appearing biased, another source said.

Another campaign adviser said that while there was a discussion on whether Trump should attend the arguments on Thursday, it was an easy decision to go to a caucus site and campaign event in Nevada, where he’s expected to win.

“Right now, the priority is securing the nomination and being in Nevada,” the adv