CNN —

A federal appeals court said Tuesday that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency, flatly rejecting Trump’s arguments that he shouldn’t have to go on trial on federal election subversion charges.

In a striking 57-page unanimous opinion, the panel of three DC Circuit judges wrote that the public interest in holding a potentially criminal president accountable outweighed any potential “chilling effect” on the presidency.

“We cannot accept that the office of the Presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter,” the opinion says.