CNN —

A diplomatic security officer with the State Department has been charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly breaching the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The man, Kevin Alstrup, is accused of walking through the Capitol building for about 28 minutes during the riot and taking pictures on a digital camera.

Alstrup joins a growing list of current and former federal employees charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Other officials charged include an ex-DEA agent and a former Trump State Department appointee.

It is not clear if Alstrup is still employed by the State Department, and a department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alstrup has not yet entered a formal plea in court, and he does not yet have a defense lawyer listed.

According to charging documents, FBI agents first learned of Alstrup’s alleged presence in the mob through social media posts and quickly became aware that he was employed by the State Department.

“FBI personnel also determined that ALSTRUP, as part of his employment, is familiar with providing security and protection for high-ranking government officials or sensitive locations, like embassies,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors say that Alstrup was also filmed in police body camera footage outside the Capitol. That footage shows Alstrup leaving the building and walking around the restricted building grounds, they say.