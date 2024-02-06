Three of the biggest sports broadcasters are uniting to create a super-platform that will house their sports assets under one streaming roof. ESPN, Fox Corporation, and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) said Tuesday that they will launch the yet-to-be-named service in the fall. The service, which each company will own one-third of, will give consumers access to sporting events, including NFL, NBA, and MLB games. The companies did not specify how much the service will cost. This is a developing story and will be updated.