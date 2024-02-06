CNN —

When T.J. Grimm and his team at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center put in their nightly orders to fill customers’ medications, they‘re never really sure that the orders will actually get filled. It’s a problem facing health care systems across the country: Pharmacy managers have been left scrambling to find supplies as the country deals with a near-record number of shortages affecting millions of people.

“We do this over and over again, and we run through these shortages,” said Grimm, director of Retail and Ambulatory Services at the medical center. “We have to ask ourselves a question as a country, as a nation, how serious are we about drug shortages and drug supplies?”

The United States leads the world in drug discovery and spends twice as much on prescription drugs as other comparatively wealthy nations, on average. Yet basic lifesaving drugs, including older generic sterile injectables that are considered a staple in hospitals, like painkillers, anti-infectives and cancer treatments, are often in short supply.

It’s a problem that puts patients in jeopardy.

Shortages hurt patients

Dr. Stephen Schleicher, chief medical officer at Tennessee Oncology, testified before US lawmakers Tuesday with a story about a colleague’s 61-year-old patient who had stage IV lung cancer. To extend her life and its quality as much as possible, doctors needed to treat her with carboplatin, a generic drug common to many cancer treatments that has been in shortage.

“Unfortunately, after needing to stop carboplatin because we ran out of supply, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died soon after,” Schleicher told the US House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on drug shortages. “Whether she could have lived an additional several months or longer to spend cherished time with family, we – and, most important, the family – will never know.”

Schleicher said his practice is large, with significant purchasing power, and if it struggled with these “severe” shortages, the problem is even more dire at small and rural practices.

Not only can patients not access their medications, doctors must find alternatives that may not work as well or could be much more expensive – if there are even alternatives available.

Although last year’s extreme shortages of carboplatin and another generic chemotherapy drug, cisplatin, have improved at his health system, he said, both are still listed in shortage in the US Food and Drug Administration database. There are now problems with another generic cancer drug, methotrexate, he said, and the FDA lists it in shortage. More drugs may become problems soon, but it is “difficult to predict.”

“I implore Congress to act to stop these drug shortages,” Schleicher said.

Although drug shortages are nothing new, 2023 saw some of the worst in nearly a decade, according to data from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, an association of pharmacy professionals in the US. When the group surveyed its members over the summer, nearly all said they were short the drugs they needed to treat their patients.