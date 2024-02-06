Police officers stand guard outside the Caglayan courthouse after a shooting in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Murad Sezer/Reuters
Istanbul, Turkey CNN  — 

Two attackers have been killed in an attempted assault at the main courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Turkish interior minister said on X.

The deceased attackers were a man and a woman, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He said they were members of the Marxist-Leninist armed group the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front.

Both assailants were killed during the assault, Turkey's interior ministry said.
Six people, including three police officers were injured in the attack, the minister said.

The assault took place at the Caglayan Courthouse just before midday Istanbul time.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, known as the DHKP-C, has previously carried out attacks in Turkey, including in 2015 when armed members took hostage and killed a prosecutor at the same courthouse.

This is a developing story. More details to come.