February 7, 2024

On today’s show, CNN 10 heads to California where that state agreed to a $2 billion settlement to assist students who fell behind in their education during the Covid pandemic. Then, we explain how a new study found that more than half of the most popular TikTok videos about ADHD contained misleading information. And before you go, we’ll show you why a feisty feline slapped a judge at a cat show! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

