Nairobi, Kenya CNN —

Kenyan Christian cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 29 other suspects were charged with the murder of 191 children on Tuesday morning by the Malindi High Court.

The children’s bodies were exhumed from Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya last year where Mackenzie and his associates are accused of running a death cult. Authorities exhumed over 400 bodies from the sprawling forest after months of search efforts.

Mackenzie and the 29 others pleaded not guilty to the charges. One suspect was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

This is a developing story. More to come.