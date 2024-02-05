CNN —

A pigeon suspected of spying for China has been released by Indian officials after being held for an eight-month investigation. While the bird’s case has made global headlines, “spy animals” captured and exploited by militaries are nothing new.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Floods

Flash flood warnings are in place for millions of people in California as an intense atmospheric river lashes the state with heavy rain and strong winds. More than 900,000 customers have faced power outages and hundreds of flights at California airports have been canceled or delayed. The storm will bring rainfall totals of up to 8 inches in Southern California with isolated totals of up to 14 inches across the mountains and foothills, forecasts show. Los Angeles will also receive close to half a year’s worth of rain by Tuesday, with officials warning it will be one of the “most dramatic weather days in recent memory.” A state of emergency is in place for at least eight California counties as authorities urge residents to heed evacuation warnings.

2. Border deal

Senators unveiled a long-awaited border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel on Sunday. However, the legislation is at risk of failing as House Republicans appear set to reject it. The $118 billion deal gives President Joe Biden far-reaching powers to restrict illegal migrant crossings at the southern border. It would also provide aid to key US allies abroad, including billions of dollars to support Ukraine and security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. But House Speaker Mike Johnson declared the deal “dead on arrival” after the text was released on Sunday. Johnson attacked the deal as too weak, saying the House will instead vote this week on a standalone bill providing aid for Israel.

Video Ad Feedback U.S. Senators unveil bipartisan border deal 02:31 - Source: CNN

3. Middle East

The US will take “further action” after carrying out major strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria over the weekend, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. Sullivan’s comments come after the US adopted a “multi-tiered” response to the drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded more than 40 others last week. Meanwhile, US forces also carried out further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, who have said their attacks on global shipping are in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, vowed the latest strikes will not go unanswered.