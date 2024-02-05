CNN —

With 91 criminal charges brought against Donald Trump last year in four different cases and a looming verdict in a civil case that threatens his business empire, the former president must contend with both the campaign trail and the courtroom in a way that’s never been seen in American politics.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the criminal charges, and while various prosecutors are hoping to move very quickly, the legal system and Trump’s various appeals have slowed things down to his advantage.

Here’s a quick rundown of where Trump’s cases stand right now.

Federal election subversion case

Special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with four counts in Washington, DC, over his alleged efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.

Status: Delayed indefinitely.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has scrapped the March 4 trial date as a federal appeals court considers Trump’s claim that he enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution. The appeals court ruling, expected any day now, is certain to be appealed to the Supreme Court as well.

Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Smith has also charged Trump with 42 counts in Florida for his mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House. Two others have been charged in the case, including Trump’s personal aide.

Status: May trial, perhaps.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon has set Trump’s trial for May, though she has said she may revisit the trial date during a March hearing. Cannon has previously been receptive to Trump’s complaints that the case requires an extensive pre-trial period, particularly his argument that the “voluminous” amount of evidence that defense lawyers have to sift through before the trial begins necessitates more trial prep time.

Georgia election subversion case

Trump and 14 others are facing state charges in Fulton County, Georgia, for their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Prosecutors have used the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to allege a sprawling criminal enterprise that involved states other than Georgia.

Status: No trial date has been set.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked for an August trial date. Nineteen people were initially charged in the case, but four have already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

New York hush money case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the reimbursement of hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Status: Trial in late March.

Judge Juan Merchan has set a trial date of March 25, making that trial likely the first one Trump will face among the four cases.

Trump Organization civil fraud trial

A civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general against Trump, his adult sons and his company, the Trump Organization, is threatening to upend the former president’s business and brand. Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump has engaged in fraud and canceled business certificates for many of Trump’s entities in New York.

Status: Decision expected soon.

Engoron is poised to issue another major ruling in the case, though the timing of it is unclear. This one will address several other claims, including conspiracy, issuing false financial statements, falsifying business records and insurance fraud.