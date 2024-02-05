Great Neck, New York CNN —

President Joe Biden carried New York’s 3rd Congressional District by 8 points just four years ago. The freshman GOP congressman here, George Santos, was expelled from the House after a damning scandal.

Then Democratic bosses made a safe choice by selecting a former congressman from the area with decades of political experience — Tom Suozzi — to take on a little-known Republican, Mazi Melesa Pilip, who is new to the national scene.

And, leaving little to chance, Democrats are pummeling the airwaves, outspending Republicans by nearly $4 million in the two-month race to fill Santos’ seat.

Yet just over a week before the February 13 special election, it’s Democrats who are sounding the alarm.

“It’s a very tough seat,” Suozzi told CNN. “Democrats have been losing everything on Long Island and northeast Queens for the past three years. The Democratic brand is in trouble here, and we have to do a lot to overcome that.”

The blunt warning from Suozzi underscores what officials in both parties are seeing in the closing days of the race: Voter anger over the handling of the southern border has become a central issue — especially as scores of migrants have been sent to New York, many of whom now live in this district that encompasses parts of Queens and Long Island. It’s a strategy that mirrors the GOP’s successful campaigns from 2022 when Republicans railed on crime in New York City — something Suozzi concedes still hurts the Democratic brand.

It’s Suozzi who now has endured an onslaught of GOP attacks over immigration — forcing him to put out two ads defending himself — as he tries to seize on the issue by promoting his own push for legislative action and support for the Senate’s bipartisan deal.

And the 61-year-old Suozzi — a former county executive who represented the 3rd congressional district for six years before launching an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2022 — is doing all this as he tries to keep his distance from an unpopular president of his own party, whom Republicans are trying to tie to him.

“I can pretty much guarantee the president is not going to be coming to campaign,” Suozzi said when asked if he wanted President Biden to join him in the final days of the race. “I don’t think it would be helpful, just as I don’t think Donald Trump would be helpful to my opponent.”

Suozzi added: “This race is really very local. It’s Suozzi versus Mazi.”

Pilip has a different assessment of her party’s presidential front-runner.

“He’s a great president,” she said of Trump. Asked if she wanted to campaign with him, Pilip said, “Of course he’s welcome to help me … if he can come to help me, I will appreciate that.”

What happens in next week’s special election will be felt across the political spectrum. A Pilip win would be a huge jolt for the GOP and would give it a playbook to replicate — railing on immigration and Biden — in swing districts and states across the country.

Yet a Suozzi victory would mark a major step for Democrats in their quest to retake the majority — where a handful of seats occupied by New York freshmen Republicans will be central in the fall fight for control of a chamber where the GOP holds the slimmest of majorities.

But even though Biden won this district by 8 points, turnout is expected to be considerably lower in a special election, meaning it’s unclear which party will be favored. Moreover, the Nassau County Republican Party is widely considered a well-organized political machine and could give Pilip a key boost. And the diverse district has a strong contingent of independent voters and working-class Democrats, a mix of voters who have made the GOP successful in local races for years.

Moreover, Pilip — a 44-year-old Ethiopian-born Israeli immigrant who served in the Israel Defense Forces — has presented a unique challenge for Democrats. As a county legislator since 2021, Pilip is little-known district-wide. And despite being the choice of local party leaders to be the GOP candidate in the special election, Pilip is a registered Democrat.