CNN —

Most Americans want to see a verdict on the federal charges former President Donald Trump faces related to election subversion in 2020 before this year’s presidential election, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. And looking ahead, most expect Trump to pardon himself of any federal crimes he’s convicted of if he wins the presidency – or to refuse to concede if he loses in November.

About half of Americans, 48%, say it’s essential that a verdict is reached before the 2024 presidential election, and another 16% that they’d prefer to see one. Just 11% say that a trial on the charges should be postponed until following the election, with another quarter saying the trial’s timing doesn’t matter to them. A 72% majority of Democrats and 52% of independents say it’s essential that a verdict is reached pre-election. Republicans are more split. While 38% say that a verdict should be reached before the presidential election, including 20% who call that essential, another 39% say it doesn’t matter when the trial is held, and 23% that they think the trial should be held after this election.

Trump currently faces four separate criminal indictments, including federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The trial date in that case, originally set for March 4, was postponed Friday, after the survey was conducted.

Some aspects of the case are likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court. Only 42% of Americans express a great deal or a moderate amount of trust in the Supreme Court to make the right decisions on any legal cases related to the 2024 election, with 35% saying they have just some trust in the court, and 23% that they have none at all. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to express at least a moderate amount of trust (52% to 36%). Among those who see a pre-election verdict in the federal Trump election subversion case as essential, just 35% express trust in the Supreme Court on election-related cases.

Views of Trump’s efforts to remain president following the 2020 election remain effectively unchanged from where they stood a year and a half ago amid public hearings on the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol: 45% say he acted illegally, 32% unethically, and 23% that he dd nothing wrong at all. An 80% majority of Democrats say he acted illegally. About half of Republicans (49%) say Trump did nothing wrong following the last presidential election, with 40% saying his actions were unethical, and just 11% that they were illegal.

Trump could face his first criminal trial beginning this March. In New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is set to take him to trial in late March for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.