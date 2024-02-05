Britain's King Charles III waits on the church steps after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares what we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
01:29 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Britain's King Charles III waits on the church steps after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares what we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CENTCOM Yemen Airstrike February 3 2024 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US launching strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Yemen
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN